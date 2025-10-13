Sunderland supporters have had their say on the club’s January transfer plans.

Sunderland fans have delivered their verdict on what they feel the club’s recruitment team needs to do in January if they are to capitalise on their impressive opening to the current Premier League campaign.

The Black Cats have caught the eye following their long-awaited return to the top flight, and have amassed 11 points from their first seven matches of the season. A large part of that success has been built on a stellar summer transfer window, during which they brought in 14 players and spent in excess of £150 million.

High profile signings such as Granit Xhaka, Nordi Mukiele, and Omar Alderete have made instant and notable impacts on Wearside, and have helped to ensure that Sunderland have made a much better start than most onlookers would have predicted prior to a ball being kicked.

But the vast majority of their hard work is still to come, and come the mid-point of the season, the Black Cats will once again have an opportunity to fine tune their squad once the market reopens in January. And supporters have delivered a resounding verdict on what they would ideally like the winter window to look like at the Stadium of Light...

What do Sunderland supporters want from the January transfer window?

Last week, The Echo ran its Big Sunderland Survey, asking fans for their thoughts on all aspects of their club at the present moment in time. Amongst the questions asked were a series of queries about the January transfer window, and supporters have responded accordingly.

When asked how many players the Black Cats need to sign this winter, an overwhelming majority suggested that Regis Le Bris’ squad is not far off being complete, with some 96.7% stating that five signings or less would suffice. A further 3.3% claimed that five to 10 incomings would be preferable, while not a single respondent opted for 10 acquisitions or more.

In terms of financial investment, the general consensus seems to be that a handful of decently priced signings is the way to go. When asked how much Sunderland should be aiming to spend in the coming months, 56.3% suggested that £31-50 million would be a good estimate, while 26.2% went lower at £0-30 million and 16.1% went higher at £50-100 million. Just 1.5% urged Sunderland to really push the boat at with another splurge upwards of £100 million.

As for the types of signings that supporters would like to see, the message is clear: permanent additions with Premier League experience in advanced areas. Of those fans who responded to The Echo’s survey, some 87.8% want to see permanent signings - compared to 11.3% who want to see more loanees brought in and 0.9% who want to exploit the free agent market - while 50.9% want to see the club pursue targets with Premier League experience, and a further 31.8% want to see players come in with good experience of any kind. By comparison, 15.5% would like the Black Cats to prioritise young players with high potential, and 1.8% are keen on more academy starlets being promoted through the ranks.

And finally, with regards to positions, a majority of fans are eager for Sunderland to bolster their forward line. Indeed, some 73.4% want attacking reinforcements, with 15.5% after more bodies in midfield, and 11% seeking defensive recruits. Incredibly, not a single respondent wanted the Black Cats to sign a new goalkeeper - a real testament to the manner in which Robin Roefs has adapted to life in England.

