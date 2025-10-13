Sunderland duo Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki are both walking a disciplinary tightrope ahead of games against Wolves and Chelsea

Sunderland midfielders Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki are both nearing a Premier League suspension as the club prepares for crucial fixtures against Wolves and Chelsea.

The pair have each received three yellow cards so far this season, leaving them just two bookings away from triggering a one-match ban. Under Premier League rules, any player who collects five yellow cards within the first 19 league games is automatically suspended for one match.

That suspension applies only to Premier League fixtures and is not carried over to other competitions such as the FA Cup or Carabao Cup. The card count resets after a club’s 19th league game, but further bans can still be issued later in the season if players reach new disciplinary thresholds.

Here’s how the system works:

Five yellow cards: One-match ban if received within the first 19 league games.

Ten yellow cards: Two-match ban if received within the first 32 games.

Fifteen yellow cards: Three-match ban if received during the full season.

While yellow cards will be on Sadiki’s mind, his immediate focus may instead be on fitness. The 20-year-old missed DR Congo’s recent World Cup qualifier against Togo through injury and was pictured walking with a slight limp during the international break. It has now been confirmed that the midfielder has suffered a sprained ankle which will likely rule him out of the Wolves game.

For Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris, that uncertainty adds another layer of complexity to midfield planning. Both Xhaka and Sadiki have been ever-present figures in the top flight so far this season, providing energy, leadership and balance in the middle of the park.

With the Premier League’s disciplinary thresholds fast approaching – and with key fixtures looming – Sunderland may need to tread carefully to avoid losing two of their most influential midfielders in the weeks ahead, especially given the recent injury to club-record signing Habib Diarra.

Trai Hume reacts to first goal for Northern Ireland

Sunderland right-back Trai Hume says his first senior international goal is a moment he will “cherish” for the rest of his life.

The 23-year-old found the net during Northern Ireland’s 2-0 victory over Slovakia on Friday evening, producing a composed left-footed volley from the edge of the area after goalkeeper Martin Dubravka failed to clear a cross. It was a landmark moment for Hume, who was making his 25th appearance for Michael O’Neill’s side. Reflecting after full-time, the Sunderland man admitted the strike will live long in his memory.

“We’re all even on six points and now the game on Monday [against Germany] is even bigger than it was before,” Hume said. “We’ll go into it, prepare, recover and be ready to try and win. It was a great feeling, my first goal, and hopefully I can chip in with some more. I’m not much of a goal-scorer so it’s not something I’d have thought of. It’s one of the moments you’ll cherish for the rest of your life. I had a lot of family there, girlfriend, so it’s good to have them there to enjoy it.”

The full-back also praised Northern Ireland’s pressing and intensity, which helped them secure a valuable three points at Windsor Park. “Throughout the week we spoke about getting a lot of pressure high up the pitch, bringing the game to them,” he added. “We’re at home, we want to ask questions and work hard. We were able to do that. Michael gave us the gameplan and all we had to do was go out and do that.

“I thought we were excellent through the 90 minutes and thoroughly deserved the three points. We were the better team, we brought the game to them. We probably could have had more on the night, we created a lot of chances. Hopefully it’ll be the same again on Monday.”

Hume continued: “I said it before we played [Iceland in June], we have a good record at home. We want to keep that. This is home, where we play, we have to be hard to beat, work hard. I didn’t know we’d kept that many clean sheets at home but it’s great, we have to keep that going.”

