For yet another week, the cries were clear. This time, they were louder and much fierier.

After last week’s directed chants towards the lack of a striker at Portman Road, these home chants took a direct dig at the man in the dugout. And so, it leaves Sunderland’s season on a mighty fine pendulum.

Here, yet again this campaign, they were toothless in front of goal (the stats undoubtedly proving the xG decline in Michael Beale’s arrival) and it all felt too slow and too painful.

The season began so well despite last campaign’s play-off heartbreak, but now it has the feeling like this has to be a turning point for the club. They are very quickly losing the fan base – the most important part of this great football club – and they are starting to bite at those in charge.

For all the sacking of Tony Mowbray felt like a big blow to the club in terms of losing such a lovable coach, that felt like a decision that was inevitable at the time. Performances had dipped and their form descended as well; eight points out of his last 27 available proved just that.

Yet, the appointment of Beale, and the off-the-pitch events of the past month is what has caused the stir of frustration and unlove of this football club. The low-cost of his arrival was ultimately the driving factor, but it has, so far, been a reign that is continuing to unravel. He had a lot to prove to supporters who were already sceptical in his first day in the role, but after a poor run of form, it’s already a case of backs against the wall.

