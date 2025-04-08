Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The ex-Sunderland defender has denied celebrating a goal for an opposition side.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland defender Alan Stubbs has sought to put to bed 20-year-old rumours that he celebrated an Everton goal against the Black Cats while he was on the books at the Stadium of Light.

The ex-defender swapped Merseyside for Wearside in 2005 having failed to agree terms on a new contract with the Toffees, but lasted just half a season before returning to Goodison Park in the January of 2006. Prior to that swift homecoming, however, Everton faced Sunderland, and Stubbs has suggested that in the period since, he has been falsely accused of rejoicing when his beloved Blues bagged against his employers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What did Alan Stubbs say about his time at Sunderland?

Speaking on the latest episode of the Undr the Cosh podcast, the 53-year-old said: “When Sunderland played Everton, I wasn't playing that night, I was injured. But I had a box, as you come out the tunnel, towards the top left-hand corner. And I had a few friends and family in the box for the game, obviously, with them being Everton fans, and I'm up there.

“Everton have scored, and all the box - obviously my wife, my best mate, his wife, his kids and stuff, all Everton fans - they've all jumped up. And the next minute, I started to read online that someone said that I was the one that jumped up, which I wasn't.

“Listen, if I did I think even now, after it all happened, I would say if I did, because it wouldn't mean anything to me. But listen, that's what it is. It just festers and moves on very, very quickly. It's crazy. And probably that was the only thing I was remembered for, at Sunderland.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stubbs also went on to explain how his return to Everton came about after such a short spell in the North East. He continued: “Well, Everton didn't have a good start to the season. They got knocked out of the Champions League play-offs, and then after that, they didn't start the season well. Had a really, really tough start.

“I got a phone call in the November, late November, off Jamie Lumsden, who was David Moyes, one of his assistants, and he said, ‘Listen, do you want to come home?’ And that was literally how he said it.

“When I spoke with Mick McCarthy, he was, to be honest, comfortable with it. He said, ‘Listen, Stubbs, things haven't worked out here. We could do with getting you off the wage bill, if I'm being honest’. He says, ‘It looks like we're going to be going down anyway, so we might as well start planning for that now’. So they did, and then I went back to Everton...”