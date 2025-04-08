Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luke Bell is open to leaving the club on loan.

Sunderland defender Luke Bell is open to leaving the club on loan at some point in the future - but is also excited by the club’s clear pathway to the first team.

The Black Cats have produced the likes of Dan Neil, Chris Rigg, Tommy Watson, Anthony Patterson and Zak Johnson in recent years after the club looked to lean on talent produced through the Academy of Light, which has a rich history of nurturing top-class players, including Jordan Pickford and Jordan Henderson.

There is a clear route to the senior squad for talented players, with the likes of Oli Bainbridge, Tom Lavery, Ben Middlemas and Harrison Jones all being called up by senior head coach Régis Le Bris for Championship games this season.

Bell, 18, captained Sunderland under-18s side against Tottenham Hotspur at Eppleton CW in the Premier League 2 on Monday night and has impressed generally under lead coach Graeme Murty this season. However, Sunderland haven’t been afraid to use the loan system in recent times with Johnson, Ben Crompton and Dan Cameron currently out gaining experience elsewhere.

Though Bell wouldn’t be able to move anywhere on loan this season, there is a possibility the centre-back could gain experience at another club during 2025-26. Asked about whether he would like to go out on loan at some point to gain some experience, Bell said: “I'm not really sure what the future holds. Obviously, just from a basic point of view developmentally, I'd like to sharpen up on areas of my game that I think could do with a bit of cleaning up.

“It's just a case of seeing what happens the next year, whether there's chances to progress with our first team. If not, then maybe exploring loans. It's always great to get experience at a men's game, especially as a centre-half. It's really important to build a footballing CV.”

Reflecting on Sunderland’s academy set-up and pathway to the first team, the defender added: “There's 100 per cent a chance there. I think there are a lot of clubs you could see that the first team just buy in big players and just don't really have a focus on their academy. But I think it's evident to see with all the players you've just named that there is a chance to come through. There is a focus and a desire to bring young players through from our club.”

Luke Bell hails Graeme Murty influence on U21s squad

“I'll be honest, you couldn't ask for anyone better really,” Bell said when asked about the influence of Sunderland under-21s lead coach Murty. “His knowledge and understanding of the game, second to none. I think he's forgotten more about football than I'll ever know, to be honest. It's great to be around and also just brings a good drive to training and games as well.”