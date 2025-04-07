Sunderland under-21s returned to action on Monday night in the Premier League 2 against Tottenham at Eppleton CW.

Felix Scott netted two superb goals for Sunderland in the second half after a goalless opening stanza but Tottenham bagged three of their own to secure a 3-2 win at Hetton in the Premier League 2 in front of a crowd of 382.

Sunderland came into the game hoping they could take another step towards securing a spot in next season’s Premier League International Cup. A top-16 finish would also guarantee qualification for the end-of-season play-offs. The Black Cats were 12th coming into the game. Graeme Murty’s men have just one game of the regular campaign left away to Aston Villa on Friday and will need to win it to secure their goals.

Lead coach Murty named a very youthful looking under-21s side which included eight under-18 scholars, with the likes of Joe Anderson, Tom Lavery, Harrison Jones, Ben Middlemas and Oli Bainbridge all with Régis Le Bris first-team for the clash against Norwich City in the Championship on Tuesday night at Carrow Road. Rhys Walsh and Cuba Mitchell were also rested after last week’s draw against Nottingham Forest as Murty rotated his squad with both making the bench.

Marcus Neill, playing up front, had Sunderland’s best chance of the first half after 25 minutes but saw his curling shot deflected for a corner after good work from Felix Scott. Seconds later Fin Holcroft managed to block a certain goal with a crucial block. Tottenham upped the pressure as the half wore on with a series of attacks and corners with the home side pinned back at time but looking promising on the counter.

Sunderland goalkeeper Kelechi Chibueze produced a fine save to keep the scores level after 33 minutes with the former Leicester City man acrobatically diving to deny a Tottenham header. With the opening 45 drawing to a close Jack Whittaker tested Spurs’ goalkeeper Aaron Maguire but his tame shot was easily dealt with. The opening stanza ended goalless but Spurs took the lead through captain Callum Olussesi seconds after the restart.

However, Sunderland struck back soon after with Neill setting up Scott for a low shot in the area to level the scores. The 16-year-old first-year scholar then doubled his tally for the evening with a superbly struck right-footed shot 20 yards out, with Jaydon Jones getting the assist. Whittaker nearly put Sunderland further ahead but was thwarted by an excellent Maguire save. Seconds later, Oliver Irow levelled the scores at 2-2 with a clever finish.

With just three minutes of normal time to play, Tottenham re-took the lead after substitute Yusuf Akhamrich fired the visitors ahead. As Sunderland pushed hard for an equaliser, Cuba Mitchell and Archie Lightfoot came on for Jaydon Jones and Fin Holcroft. Spurs were able to hold onto a 3-2 win.

Here, James Copley rates each of Sunderland’s players against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2:

1 . Kelechi Chibueze Produced a brilliant save to keep the scores level with 33 minutes played and couldn't really do much with Spurs' three goals. Played well, 7 | Ben Cuthbertson Photo: Ben Cuthbertson Photo Sales

2 . Finlay Holcroft Finlay Holcroft started the game at right-back and came up with a crucial block during the first-half to keep the scores level but was part of a troubled defence generally. 5 Photo: Ben Cuthbertson Photo Sales

3 . Ben Kindon Ben Kindon got the nod at centre-back but was part of a backline that conceded three goals in the second half in what was a challenging evening for the Black Cats defence. 5 | Photo by Ben Cuthbertson Photo Sales