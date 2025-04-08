Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ex-Republic of Ireland boss took over on Wearside in 2003.

Former Sunderland boss Mick McCarthy has revealed that he had a chance of becoming Fulham manager prior to taking over at the Stadium of Light in 2003.

The ex-Republic of Ireland chief was parachuted in as an immediate replacement for Howard Wilkinson with a handful of games to go in the 2002/03 campaign, and the Black Cats facing near-certain relegation from the Premier League. To that end, McCarthy was unable to perform an act of escapology, and would suffer yet more disappointment in his first full season in charge on Wearside, guiding the club to the Championship play-offs before losing a penalty shoot-out to Crystal Palace after the Eagles had scored a stoppage-time equaliser.

The following campaign, McCarthy would lead Sunderland to the second tier title, but after a slow start to life in the top flight, he was dismissed from his post in March 2006, a week shy of his third anniversary in the job.

What did Mick McCarthy say about his time at Sunderland?

In a recent interview with the EFL, however, McCarthy suggested he could quite easily have never joined Sunderland in the first place after holding talks with Fulham over being appointed as a prospective successor to Jean Tigana.

He said: “Strangely enough, I had the Fulham job that was coming up... just prior to it [Sunderland], and I got a mention for that... a realistic mention. I actually spoke to them, and I just never thought anything of it after that.

“And right out of the blue, I get a call to go and speak to Sunderland. Which, you know, I fancied all day long, no matter where [they were in the table]. They were bottom of the league. I think they got 19 points. We had about nine games left, so I went up to meet them. I had no hesitation in taking that job. A little bit naive and thick, though, the thought that I could even attempt - when Howard Wilkinson's been the manager - to go up there and save them from relegation.

“That's your job. Go up, and so I said, ‘Right, well, we'll try and win them all’. And, of course, went up and stuck my neck out, stuck my chest out, we'll try and win every game, and we lost every single one of them. I guess, though, when you've signed somebody and they give you the manager's job, you’re loathe to give them the sack, because it was your decision. I enjoyed a really good relationship while I was there.”