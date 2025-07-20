Former Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford set for bumper new Everton deal, per reports from national publications

England number one and ex-Sunderland star Jordan Pickford is reportedly closing in on a new long-term contract at Everton, according to The Sun.

Pickford, who rose through the ranks at the Academy of Light and made 35 senior appearances for the Black Cats, is said to be nearing agreement on a four-year extension that would keep him on Merseyside until 2029.

The 31-year-old has been a mainstay for both club and country, passing 320 Premier League appearances and earning 76 England caps, including at four major tournaments. His consistent performances have seen off challenges from the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Dean Henderson and Nick Pope to retain the Three Lions' starting jersey.

According to The Sun, Everton are keen to get the deal done quickly after months of behind-the-scenes talks, with Pickford set for a significant pay rise on his current £6million-a-year terms. The report adds that the contract will include annual increases, rewarding the goalkeeper’s loyalty and elite-level consistency.

Pickford, who joined Everton in a then-club-record £30million move from Sunderland in 2017, hasn’t missed a Premier League match since the 2022-23 season and is seen as a cornerstone of David Moyes’ new era at the club. The Toffees recently added Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers to their squad, with the 26-year-old signing a four-year deal to provide competition between the posts.

“Jordan [Pickford] is an outstanding goalkeeper for club and country. I'm looking forward to competing with everyone here and being a Premier League player,” Travers said. “Being in this environment is huge. We're going to push each other every day in training, and whatever happens on the weekend, we're going to be there for each other and make the most of every opportunity.”

What has Jordan Pickford said about Sunderland recently?

Pickford spoke of his pride after watching his boyhood club, Sunderland, clinch a dramatic promotion to the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium at the end of last season

Pickford, who played for Sunderland from the age of eight and came through the club’s academy, couldn’t be at the final in person due to his commitments with Everton. However, the 30-year-old made sure to catch the Black Cats' biggest moment in a generation. “Fortunately, our plane was a bit delayed, so we just sat in the lounge watching it,” Pickford said. “It was a great win and all my mates were down there.”

Pickford revealed he was tempted to make the trip to Wembley to watch the final but admitted it wouldn’t have gone down well with Everton boss David Moyes. “I don’t think the gaffer would have dared let me go down. I wouldn’t have been here today!” he joked.

Pickford watched the semi-final first leg at the Stadium of Light in person, when Sunderland beat Coventry City 3-1, further underlining his continued emotional connection with the club. “It’s great for a club the size it is and how big it is as a club,” Pickford said. “To see them back in the Premier League is going to be amazing. I can’t wait to get up there and play them at the Stadium of Light, it’s going to be a great moment for me.”

