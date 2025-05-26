Jordan Pickford has spoken about Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League in the play-offs

England and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has spoken of his pride after watching his boyhood club Sunderland clinch a dramatic promotion to the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium.

Pickford, who played for Sunderland from the age of eight and came through the club’s academy, couldn’t be at the final in person due to his commitments with Everton. However, the 30-year-old made sure to catch the Black Cats' biggest moment in a generation. “Fortunately our plane was a bit delayed, so we just sat in the lounge watching it,” Pickford told reporters from the Liverpool Echo following Everton’s 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday. “It was a great win and all my mates were down there.”

Pickford revealed he was tempted to make the trip to Wembley to watch the final but admitted it wouldn’t have gone down well with Everton boss David Moyes. “I don’t think the gaffer would have dared let me go down. I wouldn’t have been here today!” he joked.

Pickford watched the semi-final first leg at the Stadium of Light in person, when Sunderland beat Coventry City 3-1, further underlining his continued emotional connection with the club. “It’s great for a club the size it is and how big it is as a club,” Pickford said. “To see them back in the Premier League is going to be amazing. I can’t wait to get up there and play them at the Stadium of Light, it’s going to be a great moment for me.”

Sunderland’s return to the top flight marks a full-circle moment for Pickford, who made 35 appearances for the Black Cats before joining Everton in 2017 for a then-club-record £30million fee. Now one of the Premier League’s top goalkeepers and England’s number one, Pickford remains a proud supporter of his hometown club.

What Régis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s stunning win

“It's a fantastic scenario for us, again,” Le Bris said. “Like the semi-final, just absolutely fantastic. Tough for the coaches and fans probably but again we showed strong character. Even when we were not dominant, even when we have struggled as a squad, we stay connected and stick to our plan. Then later in the game, you feel that maybe can change the momentum. This was the case today.

“We lost Luke early, and a substitution too. At the same time, I was comfortable to make this sub because we knew Meps was ready. He has been really impressive this season, as a player but also as a person and as a pro. When he came out of the team ahead of the semi finals, he told me, 'I will stay connected with the group, don't worry'. He showed today that this behaviour was really important for the squad. We switched him with Ballard because they targeted this side with Kieffer Moore, so we managed this.”

