The latest transfer talk from Sunderland as the Black Cats are linked with a Georgia international.

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Georgia international striker Georges Mikautadze - but the prospects of landing the Euro 2024 star could depend on Lyon’s appeal against their relegation from Ligue 1.

The seven-time French champions are facing up to life in the second tier after they were provisionally relegated into Ligue 2 due to the financial state at the club. Lyon have already raised around £45m with the sales of Maxence Caqueret to Como in January and Rayan Cherki to Manchester City last month and have further reduced their wage bill by releasing former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette and goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

However, the DNGC carried out a threat to relegate a club that has regularly competed in European football over the last 20 years and there have been reports Lyon still have to raise a significant amount of money to convince the authorities to overturn their relegation.

A Lyon statement released in the aftermath of the decision read: "With proven funds and sporting success that has earned us a place in European competition for two consecutive years, we sincerely do not understand how an administrative decision could relegate such a major French club. We will appeal to demonstrate our ability to provide the necessary financial resources to guarantee OL's place in Ligue 1."

However, further players sales seem to be on the agenda and that appears to have offered Sunderland encouragement they can make a move for Georgia star Mikautadze. French outlet FootMercato have claimed the Black Cats are ‘in the running’ to sign the striker but could face competition from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt. The German outfit are believed to be looking for a replacement for former Newcastle United transfer target Hugo Ekitike who has been linked with a big money move to several clubs around Europe.

A further report in Italy has claimed Lyon are looking for around £15 million for Mikautadze and stated Serie A club Roma, Turkish side Galatasaray and a number of Saudi Pro League clubs are also monitoring the situation. Sunderland are said to be keen to add a striker to their ranks ahead of their Premier League return and have also been strongly linked with a £20 million move for Nantes and France Under-21 international Matthias Abline.

