Sunderland are among the clubs eyeing Matteo Guendouzi as Lazio face losing two stars this summer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lazio are reportedly growing fearful of losing key midfielders Matteo Guendouzi and Nicolò Rovella this summer, with Sunderland among the clubs monitoring developments.

According to Italian outlet Il Messaggero, both players have €50million (£43.2million) release clauses written into their contracts. If activated, Lazio president Claudio Lotito would have no control over their futures, with the final decision left solely to the players themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guendouzi has long been admired in England. Newcastle United and Aston Villa have tracked the Frenchman in recent windows, and now newly promoted Sunderland are said to be showing interest. The 26-year-old previously worked under Régis Le Bris during their time together at Lorient.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Lazio are hopeful that Guendouzi’s strong bond with returning manager Maurizio Sarri may help convince him to stay in Rome. The report states that Guendouzi was delighted by Sarri’s comeback and even followed the negotiations closely, frequently asking club staff for updates.

However, the situation remains uncertain. Lazio’s exclusion from European competition has cast doubt over several squad roles, and financial restrictions are reportedly limiting their ability to sign replacements. That has only heightened concern that one or both midfielders could be tempted by Premier League offers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guendouzi is under contract until 2028, but Lazio are not in a position to offer a renewal or wage increase. For now, they are relying on player loyalty and keeping their fingers crossed.

Sunderland eyeing move for £18million defender amid Premier League interest

Toulouse are holding out for a fee in the region of £18million for highly-rated defender Charlie Cresswell, according to a report from The Sun. The 21-year-old has emerged as a target for multiple top-flight clubs, with Sunderland and West Ham United both keeping close tabs on the situation.

While no formal offer has yet been made by the Black Cats, interest is understood to be concrete, with the club assessing several defensive options as part of a broader recruitment push.

Romano: Sadiki set for Sunderland in £15million deal

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland are on the brink of completing a deal to sign Noah Sadiki from Union Saint-Gilloise. The 20-year-old DR Congo international is expected to pen a five-year deal after passing a medical. Sunderland will pay around £15million, with a further £2.5million in add-ons potentially due.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A central midfielder by trade, Sadiki has also filled in at right back and made over 40 senior appearances in Belgium’s top flight. His arrival would follow the club-record capture of Habib Diarra, signalling a new level of financial ambition under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Régis Le Bris.

Young Sunderland goalkeeper training with Hartlepool

Adam Richardson, 21, is currently training with Hartlepool United during the early stages of their pre-season campaign, according to the Hartlepool Mail.

Richardson, who has been part of Sunderland’s academy since the age of eight, is one of four trialists at Pools alongside Jake Hull, Ben Williams, and Josh Harrop. He has previously represented England at U17 and U18 levels and was named in multiple senior matchday squads during his time with the Black Cats. Richardson’s next step is likely to involve regular first-team football away from the Stadium of Light.

Your next Sunderland read: Florent Ghisolfi eyeing £58m triple Sunderland transfer deal after Kyril Louis-Dreyfus announcement