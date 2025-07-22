Dylan McGeouch is one of several free agents currently training with the PFA

Former Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeouch is one of several free agents keeping themselves in shape as part of a PFA scheme as he continues his search for a new club ahead of the new season.

The association is once again running a pre-season training camp for players aimed at maintaining fitness in a structured environment. The 10-week programme, funded by the player trade union, offers unsigned professionals an opportunity to mirror the preparations being made by their peers who currently have clubs, and is open to all unattached PFA members who were signed on a professional contract during the 2024/25 campaign.

It also gives players exposure, and a chance to put themselves in the shop window. Last year, of the 120 talents who participated, over 100 went on to secure new deals with clubs after being contacted directly as a result of their involvement in the camp, according to the PFA.

What has ex-Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeouch said about the PFA’s pre-season training camp?

For his part, McGeouch - who was on the books at the Stadium of Light between 2018 and 2020 - has been quick to sing the praises of the camp, which also puts together XIs to take on professional clubs in pre-season friendlies.

Speaking to the PFA, the 32-year-old said: “Obviously everyone's doing their own thing, but I think for most of the lads here, speaking to them, it's tough doing your own stuff. You can run round pitches and local parks all day, but you can't really replicate the kind of training sessions and the work on the legs and the kicking the balls, all that kind of stuff. And you're up against top quality players as well, so that's why it's good competition as well.

“So it means when you do get that called, you're fairly ready to go. Obviously the game during the week as well, getting minutes in the legs as well, so it's ticking all the boxes. As a whole, I've really enjoyed it. Myself personally, as I said before, coming down for the week, switching off, just concentrating on football, and the sessions have been great. The lads have been brilliant as well, so yeah, it's been excellent. I'd definitely get on the phone and try to get down, if possible, definitely.

“As I said, you can run round parks and do all your fitness runs on treadmills, all that kind of stuff, but as soon as you get down here, it's totally different work. And as I said, when you get that call, you're fully ready to go.”

With up to 40 players taking part in the camp each week, a number of recognisable names are currently sharing the experience with McGeouch, including ex-Sunderland playmaker Chris Maguire, former Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett, and Scotland international goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

