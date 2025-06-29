Seven former Sunderland favourites are job-hunting after a brutal round of releases across the EFL

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are a host of familiar Sunderland faces who once wore red and white that are suddenly without a club this summer following the 2024-25 season. Here’s a look at the seven former Black Cats recently released by clubs across the EFL – and what might come next.

Duncan Watmore

Millwall under Alex Neil confirmed the 31-year-old former Middlesbrough attacker’s departure after 18 months at The Den. Despite registering 12 assists and playing a key role out wide, the Lions opted not to renew his contract. Watmore, a fan favourite from his Sunderland days, still has plenty to offer at Championship level and is unlikely to be short of options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Connolly

Also released by Millwall under Neil, Connolly joined from Sunderland in January but struggled for regular minutes. The Republic of Ireland international, 25, remains a dangerous forward when fit and firing – and could prove a shrewd pick-up for a Championship or League One side looking to bolster its frontline.

Lynden Gooch

Gooch left Sunderland in 2023 after more than a decade at the club, joining Stoke City. Now, after two injury-hit seasons in the Championship, he’s on the lookout for his next move. At 29, his versatility – covering both full-back and wide midfield roles – makes him an attractive option for clubs hunting for a steady hand.

Jon McLaughlin

The experienced goalkeeper has been released by Swansea City following the expiry of his deal. Best remembered on Wearside for his consistency between the posts under Jack Ross, McLaughlin, now 37, still offers leadership and Championship experience in abundance but hasn’t played all that much football during recent seasons,

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay Turner-Cooke

Once regarded as one of Sunderland’s brightest young prospects, Turner-Cooke left for Newcastle United in 2021 after his father, John Cooke, was made redundant by Sunderland as the club’s kitman. Now 21, he has been released by the Magpies without making a senior appearance. He’ll be hoping to kick-start his career with a permanent move – possibly to League Two or the National League.

Steven Fletcher

Now 38, Fletcher’s stint with Wrexham has come to an end despite playing his part in their promotion campaign. The former Scotland international scored some crucial goals last season and remains open to extending his playing career for one final year. His physicality and experience in the final third will appeal to clubs seeking a proven veteran.

Dylan McGeouch

Carlisle United have let the 32-year-old midfielder go after a frustrating season disrupted by injuries. Known in Scotland for his tidy passing and composure in midfield, McGeouch featured sporadically for Sunderland during their early years in League One. A return to Scotland or a drop to non-league level could be on the cards for the ex-Forest Green man.