Sunderland could pocket a six-figure sum if they win their FA Cup third-round tie...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have drawn Stoke City at the Stadium of Light in the FA Cup third-round, with ties set to be played between January 10th-13th (Friday to Monday).

The draw for the third round was made on Monday evening with Sunderland set to face Stoke City at the home in January. The Black Cats endured a miserable FA Cup exit in third-round at the hands of local rivals Newcastle United last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, should Sunderland come through their FA Cup third-round tie this season, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus could be set to pocked a decent chunk of cash with winning teams in the third round to receive £115,000. Losing teams in the third-round will also receive cash.

This figure will also be boosted by ticket sales because the revenue is split between each side, with both taking 45 per cent. If Sunderland’s third-round game is picked for television coverage, a total of over £100,000 is up for grabs for each side.

Like the prizemoney on offer, facility fees for television coverage progressively increase as the FA Cup carries on.

Here is the FA Cup prize money breakdown in full:

Third round proper winners: £115,000

Third round proper losers: £25,000

Fourth round proper winners: £120,000

Fifth round proper winners: £225,000

Quarter-final winners: £450,000

Semi-final winners: £1,000,000

Semi-final losers: £500,000

Final runners-up: £1,000,000

Final winners: £2,000,000