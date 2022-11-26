Described by Mowbray as an ‘ultra competitive’ game, Sunderland were able to defeat their Saudi Arabian counterparts 1-0, thanks to an early strike from Amad. The Black Cats were able to hold onto their lead, even after a melee involving players and staff broke out 13 minutes from time.

It may have been a mid-season friendly, however, defender Aji Alese was happy with his side’s performance, particularly at the back with Sunderland securing a clean-sheet.

Alese said: “It was a good contest, a good quality game from both sides. We created good chances, kept the ball well, we could have kept it better at times.

“But we defended well, kept a good clean sheet, got the goal in the first-half and won the game. So overall, it was good to top off a good week of training and good to get a win, score goals and win games.”

Alese has been out of action since being injured against Blackburn Rovers in October but made his return to the first-team against Al-Shabab, featuring for 45 minutes as Mowbray got a good look at the current options in his squad. Post-match, Alese revealed he was glad to make his return after a ‘tough’ few weeks on the sidelines.

“I felt good.” Alese said. “I feel like there’s still a bit of sharpness to get back following the game but I think it’s been five and a half weeks now and I felt good. It was only 45 minutes so I still need to get myself back up to 90 minutes, but overall it was good.

Sunderland defender Aji Alese had been absent since being injured against Blackburn Rovers (Picture by FRANK REID)

“It is always tough being injured as your job is to play football and you want to be out there but with this international break I haven’t missed as many games as I would have if I [was injured] at the beginning of January for example - I was lucky in that sense. I’ve been working hard, I was in last week when some of the other lads had time off, to get myself back and I’m happy to be back.”

Sunderland haven’t played a Championship game since their impressive 2-1 win over Birmingham City at St Andrew’s on Friday, November 11. Although a full Championship schedule doesn’t resume until December 10, Sunderland return to action a week sooner than their rivals when they host Millwall on Saturday.

The Black Cats will be hoping to feel the benefits of their warm weather training camp in Dubai when they face Gary Rowett’s side at the weekend and Alese believes he and his teammates have learned a lot from their time away during a unique mid-season break.

