Supercomputer predicts stunning Championship battle as Sunderland, Millwall, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough prepare for return
This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.
Over a fortnight has passed since Sunderland’s last Championship game – but the Black Cats return to action next weekend when they host Millwall at the Stadium of Light (12:30pm kick-off). Tony Mowbray’s side will begin the clash in 15th place having taken 27 points from their 20 games played so far this season.
Their opponents meanwhile have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season and know a win would send them up to 4th place, leapfrogging Norwich City and Watford in the process. Ahead of Sunderland’s return to action, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where they have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.
