This is where the supercomputer predicts Sunderland will finish in the Championship this season (Picture by FRANK REID)

Supercomputer predicts stunning Championship battle as Sunderland, Millwall, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough prepare for return

This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

By Joe Buck
3 minutes ago

Over a fortnight has passed since Sunderland’s last Championship game – but the Black Cats return to action next weekend when they host Millwall at the Stadium of Light (12:30pm kick-off). Tony Mowbray’s side will begin the clash in 15th place having taken 27 points from their 20 games played so far this season.

Their opponents meanwhile have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season and know a win would send them up to 4th place, leapfrogging Norwich City and Watford in the process. Ahead of Sunderland’s return to action, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where they have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

Do any of these surprise you? Where do you think Sunderland will finish the season? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Sheffield United

Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 82 (+30 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 32% - Chances of being promoted: 61% - Chances of making the playoffs: 33%

Photo: Morgan Harlow

2. Burnley

Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 82 (+28 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 34% - Chances of being promoted: 60% - Chances of making the playoffs: 32%

Photo: Nathan Stirk

3. Norwich City

Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 73 (+16 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 7% - Chances of being promoted: 27% - Chances of making the playoffs: 38%

Photo: Nathan Stirk

4. Watford

Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 73 (+15 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 7% - Chances of being promoted: 27% - Chances of making the playoffs: 40%

Photo: Paul Harding

