Sunderland won a mid-season friendly against Al-Shabab 1-0 on Friday evening as their training camp in Dubai drew to a close.

The game was almost abandoned in the latter stages after a melee broke out which ended with staff from both teams on the pitch to try and restore order, before an altogether calmer conclusion.

In terms of the football itself it was a decent performance from Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland, Amad scoring the crucial goal in the first half with another fine finish. They should have extended that lead either side of the break but were unable to make the most of some excellent build-up play.

On the injury front it was a mixed picture: Dennis Cirkin, Aji Alese and Lynden Gooch returned but the game came too soon for Dan Ballard, Ross Stewart and Edouard Michut.

Mowbray fielded two almost entirely separate XI’s for each half, so who took their chance to impress and stake a claim ahead of Millwall’s visit next weekend?

Here we run you through our player ratings from the game...

ANTHONY PATTERSON Rarely tested but made one good block when Batth sold him short with a backpass. 6

TRAI HUME Made one big block and was steady in his defensive work. Should add that it's slightly hard to judge overall given the bizarre aversion of the camera operator to anything happening on the right flank. 6

DANNY BATTH Got away with one poor backpass and was caught out of position occasionally, but broadly produced a typically steady display across his 70 minutes and came close to scoring at one point. Solid, as you'd expect. 6

AJI ALESE One great covering challenge towards the end of the half and steady in bringing the ball out. Not tested a great deal but looked in good order on his very welcome return to the side. 6