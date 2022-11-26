'Undroppable': Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player rating photos from dramatic friendly win against Al-Shabab
Sunderland won a mid-season friendly against Al-Shabab 1-0 on Friday evening as their training camp in Dubai drew to a close.
The game was almost abandoned in the latter stages after a melee broke out which ended with staff from both teams on the pitch to try and restore order, before an altogether calmer conclusion.
In terms of the football itself it was a decent performance from Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland, Amad scoring the crucial goal in the first half with another fine finish. They should have extended that lead either side of the break but were unable to make the most of some excellent build-up play.
On the injury front it was a mixed picture: Dennis Cirkin, Aji Alese and Lynden Gooch returned but the game came too soon for Dan Ballard, Ross Stewart and Edouard Michut.
Mowbray fielded two almost entirely separate XI’s for each half, so who took their chance to impress and stake a claim ahead of Millwall’s visit next weekend?
