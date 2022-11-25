Lynden Gooch, Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese all returned from injury against Al-Shabab on Friday evening as the club's training camp in Dubai drew towards a close, with Mowbray heartened by their performance.

It proved to be a tempestuous game, with Gooch eventually withdrawn after an altercation with an opponent, but a first-half goal from Amad secured the win for Mowbray's side.

Both Ballard and Stewart have been taking part in some of the training sessions with the team this week.

The head coach has previously said that Stewart has a chance of being involved in some capacity against Millwall, but that the game would likely come too soon for Ballard.

"Considering the intensity of the game, it was really good for them to come back and do that," Mowbray told safc.com.

"It can be difficult to integrate back in but they did that seamlessly. Dan Ballard and Ross Stewart are obviously longer-term injuries, they aren't far away. They're on the grass, they're training with their boots on, they're just not in with the team all of the time at the moment.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is closing in on a return

"They won't be too far away and that's good, I said weeks ago it will be exciting if and when we can get everyone fit. We're going to have different options against the different style of teams that we're going to play. We'll be able to ask them different questions in games."

