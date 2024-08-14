Sunderland credited with 'concrete interest' in swoop for Burnley attacker - report

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland are said to be keen on Burnley winger Manuel Benson

Sunderland are one of three Championship clubs who are said to hold a “concrete interest” in Burnley winger Manuel Benson, according to reports.

The Black Cats are understood to be in the market for attacking reinforcements as the transfer window approaches its conclusion, and as per the Daily Express, have identified the Turf Moor star as one prospective option.

Alongside Sunderland, second tier rivals Leeds United and Norwich City are also said to be keen on the 27-year-old, who was an unused substitute during the Clarets’ commanding 4-1 win over Luton Town on Monday evening.

The Angolan international struggled for game time in the Premier League last season, and was limited to just 110 minutes of top flight football across eight appearances. As a consequence, it is claimed that regular minutes are a priority of his heading into the new campaign.

As yet, no official approach has been made by Sunderland, Leeds, or Norwich, with the Express stating that the trio are “all weighing up whether to test Burnley's resolve in the final two weeks of the window”.

Sunderland have already signed one winger this summer in the form of Ian Poveda, and continue to hunt for a centre forward - with SM Caen star Alexandre Mendy still touted as a major target.

For their part, Leeds are understood to be targeting a wide man as a matter of some urgency following the departure of Crysencio Summerville for West Ham, and have themselves been heavily linked with a swoop for Norwich talisman Jonathan Rowe in recent days.