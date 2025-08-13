Sunderland have handed a new contract to teenage striker Trey Ogunsuyi.

Sunderland striker Trey Ogunsuyi has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract, the club have confirmed.

The teenage forward has impressed immensely in recent times for Graeme Murty’s U21s, and was included in a handful of senior match day squads during the Black Cats’ Championship promotion campaign last term. He also made his first team debut as a substitute in January’s FA Cup third round defeat at the hands of Stoke City.

And with the 18-year-old aiming to follow in the footsteps of recent academy graduates such as Dan Neil, Anthony Patterson, and Chris Rigg, Sunderland have seen fit to hand him a new deal that is set to run until 2028.

What has Trey Ogunsuyi said about his new contract with Sunderland?

Speaking to the club’s official website after his contract extension was confirmed, Ogunsuyi said: “I’m buzzing to have signed a new contract. I’ve been at this club since I was 10 years old so to continue my journey here is amazing. It’s always what you dream of as a Sunderland fan so when I got to play for the first-team, it was surreal, so I’m very grateful.”

Academy manager Robin Nicholls added: “We are delighted to agree a new contract with Trey, continuing his time with the club for a further significant period. Kristjaan [Speakman], Flo [Ghisolfi], and I prioritise the future of this club and ensuring our most talented academy players are rewarded for their progress is an essential part of this. To this end, Trey joins several of our other young players who have signed their contracts over the past few months. Trey is an exciting player who has been handed his senior competitive debut by Régis [Le Bris] already, spent this pre-season training and playing with the first team, and is regularly selected for the Belgium youth national teams. We are excited to continue executing the plan for his development and help him towards fulfilling the potential that he is showing.”

What else has been said about Trey Ogunsuyi this season?

Speaking about Ogunsuyi last season, U21s head coach Murty said: "He's got really good aspects to his game, some really good capacity and capabilities. I think sometimes he can encapsulate that capacity [we have as a team] of being really high to really low within moments of one another. But when you look at a young player, you're not looking at where they are right now.

“We're looking at the long term and his ceiling that we will try and access, is way ahead of where he is now. So we need to keep giving him that detail, harness what he's really good at and make it elite. If we can do that, he has got loads of growth to come. It's up to him how far he wants to go.

"We see sometimes that he's a young man who struggles to put everything into action because he's trying to do lots and lots. What we would like to see from him is solid fundamentals with those flashes of quality that you see from those senior lads. If we can get that from him, improve those fundamentals, then those outstanding moments he has will be more impactful. We want our strikers at the club to be explosive but also with their back to goal to be reliable. We want those fundamentals of receiving [the ball] to be of a high enough standard so the gaffer can see him as a viable option. That's our target and his target."

