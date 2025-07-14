A number of Sunderland players are attracting interest from clubs in League One and League Two.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s preparations for the Premier League season got underway on Saturday as two separate Black Cats sides faced non-league neighbours Gateshead and South Shields.

A Black Cats XI made up on academy players and players on the fringes of the first team setup battled their way to a 2-2 draw with National League side Gateshead in a fixtures that was hastily rearranged to take place at Hebburn Town Sports Ground following issues with the pitch at the Heed’s International Stadium pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just hours later, with club record signing Habib Diarra in their starting eleven, a more senior side under the watch of Regis Le Bris eased to a 4-0 win against National League North club South Shields thanks to goals from Wilson Isidor, Romaine Mundle, Milan Aleksic and Ahmed Abdullahi. Several younger members of the Black Cats ranks impressed during both games - and there are a number that could benefit from heading out on loan during the new season.

Matty Young

The highly-rated keeper appeared for the second half of Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Gateshead and had very little to do against the National League side during a very low key 45 minutes. Young is still in the very early stages of his development and there aren’t many 18-year-olds that can reflect on two positive loan spells during the formative years of their professional career. Yet the England Under-20 international enjoyed impressive stints with National League North club Darlington and League Two side Salford City. The Echo understands there is serious interest from League One and League Two clubs and it is increasingly likely Young will be handed a third loan spell of his career.

Zak Johnson

Photo: Frank Reid

Johnson came off the bench during the second half of the 4-0 win at South Shields and is facing a major decision over his future with the Black Cats. The versatile defender is now in the final 12 months of his current contract and will need competitive action to take the next stage in his development. After spending time on loan at Hartlepool United, Notts County and Irish club Dundalk in recent years, it seems likely the 20-year-old will make another temporary switch away from Wearside.

Ben Middlemas

Middlemas scored his first goal of the season as Sunderland came from behind to beat Wolves in the last 16 of the competition. The 19-year-old has started the side’s last seven matches.

Middlemas recently penned a new deal at the Stadium of Light before appearing during the second half of the win at South Shields. The visit to the 1st Cloud Arena saw the midfielder make a return to familiar surroundings after he working under former Black Cats academy coach Elliott Dickman during a short loan spell with the National League North club during the first half of last season. Another loan move would be beneficial for Middlemas’ development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison Jones

Harrison Jones in action for Sunderland. Picture by Chris Fryatt. | Chris Fryatt

Jones has enjoyed a tentative introduction to life at a senior level at the Stadium of Light after making six appearances last season. A debut came as a substitute in a Carabao Cup defeat against Preston North End before the midfielder made a first senior start in the FA Cup third round loss against Stoke City. Four league appearances followed and Jones got his preparations for the 2025/26 season underway with a second half appearance against South Shields on Saturday. Clubs in League One and League Two are believed to be keen on taking Jones on loan and it would be no surprise to see a move agreement over the coming weeks.

Trey Ogunsuyi

Did very well to fashion himself a few chances in the first half out of nothing but had little in the way of service. Created a great opportunity for Harrison Jones as the opening 45 drew towards a close. | Frank Reid

In the words of The Echo’s Phil Smith, Trey Ogunsuyi scores goals and that is exactly what he did in Saturday’s friendly draw as the 18-year-old striker opened the scoring with a cool finish in a game held at Hebburn Sports Ground. Ogunsuyi has been a regular goalscorer at Under-18 and Under-21 level in recent seasons and was handed a brief senior debut in the FA Cup defeat at Stoke City. A league debut still awaits after 12 unused substitute appearances in the Championship. Based on his unquestionable ability and strong mentality, a loan deal could well aid his development - although it would have to be a switch where the youngster is handed regular game time.

Timur Tuterov

A very willing runner on the wing. Showed flashes of quality but wasn't as productive as some of Sunderland's other players with the ball. Very strong in the tackle though. 6 | Ben Cuthbertson

The Ukraine youth international was handed a start in Saturday’s win at South Shields and showed flashes of why he is so highly rated within the Academy of Light set-up. Tuterov actually had a good chance to score at the 1st Cloud Arena after narrowly missing out on a cross from the left-hand side. With a new contract now secured, the 20-year-old needs to find senior experience before he looks to push towards the first team set-up at the Stadium of Light.