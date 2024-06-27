Sunderland confirm two huge new changes for 2024/25 home kits that fans will love

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland launched their new home kit on Thursday

Sunderland AFC have confirmed that a limited number of brandless home shirts are set to be made available this summer.

The Black Cats launched their new home kit on Thursday, the first since they agreed a new long-term partnership with hummel. The shirt will go on sale on Friday morning at 8am when the new club shop, opened up in partnership with retail company Fanatics, opens to supporters.

Spreadex Sports will remain the club’s front-of-shirt sponsor as they enter the final year of their sponsorship deal with the club, but have worked with Sunderland to produce a number of shirts without any branding associated to gambling. A club statement said: “The Club’s principal partner recognises that for some people, gambling can become a problem, and they continue to be committed to providing safe and responsible gambling within a regulated environment.”

Spreadex’s Head of Marketing, Andy MacKenzie said: “We have a fantastic relationship with the Club and were only too happy to work on making some replica kits available to fans without our logo on the front. We appreciate some supporters may want the choice of having non-branded shirts to buy and are delighted to have been able to help make this happen. We look forward to continuing our support for the Club and fans with this initiative and in growing the partnership with continued competitions and giveaways to supporters throughout the season.”