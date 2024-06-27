Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland fans have praised the club after the 2024-25 home shirt was launched on Thursday morning

Sunderland and kit partners hummel have been praised by supporters after the release of the new 2023-25 home shirt.

The club and hummel dropped the new home shirt on Thursday morning to much fanfare with Sunderland returning to the retro look under their new kit suppliers. Chief operating officer David Bruce has been the subject of much praise for delivering the successful launch.

Long and short-sleeved versions of the home shirt will be available from Friday with women-specific fits and sponsorless versions available to supporters. Here, we take a look at what fans are saying about the new shirt:

James said: “One of the best kits, if not THE best in my lifetime,” while Hannah added: “The most beautiful shirt we’ve had in seasons. Might just buy it and frame it.”

Simon said: “That’s how you engage the fans! Superb all around and the club do deserve credit for this!” Chad added: “Also available without the sponsor I believe, which is a putting the fans first action Bruce committed to.”

Andy said: “Getting the shirt without the sponsor. Just need to work out sizing as the recent retro yellow shirt sizing was perfect for me but not sure if it will be the same?” Aaron added: “Stunning, about time we had some nice original kits, excited for the away and third kit now.”

The Wise Men Say Podcast added: “This is so, so good. Best kit since the Umbro days.” Paul commented: “Hummel. You've absolutely smashed it! Please keep them our kit makers forever.”