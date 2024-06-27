Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have been drawn against Preston North End away from home in the Carabao Cup first-round

Sunderland will face Preston North End at Deepdale in the first-round of the Carabao Cup.

The Black Cats learned their opponents for the opening round of the cup competition on Thursday morning with the draw split into northern and southern sections.

The first-round ties will be played during the week commencing August 12, between Sunderland’s opening Championship fixtures against Cardiff City away on the 10th and Sheffield Wednesday at home on the 17th.

Luton Town and Burnley, who were both relegated from the Premier League last season, will enter the competition in the second-round, as well as the 13 current Premier League clubs not involved in European competition, including local rivals Newcastle United.