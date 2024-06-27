Sunderland learn Carabao Cup first-round opponents with fans set for another away trip
Sunderland will face Preston North End at Deepdale in the first-round of the Carabao Cup.
The Black Cats learned their opponents for the opening round of the cup competition on Thursday morning with the draw split into northern and southern sections.
The first-round ties will be played during the week commencing August 12, between Sunderland’s opening Championship fixtures against Cardiff City away on the 10th and Sheffield Wednesday at home on the 17th.
Luton Town and Burnley, who were both relegated from the Premier League last season, will enter the competition in the second-round, as well as the 13 current Premier League clubs not involved in European competition, including local rivals Newcastle United.
Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United will all enter the tournament from the third-round stage. Sunderland were defeated in the first round of the competition last season under Tony Mowbray, losing on penalties to Crewe Alexandra after a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light.
