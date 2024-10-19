Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland travel to Hull City on Sunday and saw plenty of drama across the Championship today.

Burnley have climbed above Sunderland to go top of the Championship after beating Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 on Saturday.

Goals either side of half-time from Jaidon Anthony and Josh Brownhill earned Scott Parker’s side a massive three points at Hillsborough, with a fourth win in six unbeaten games pulling them two points above Regis Le Bris’ side. Theirs was the crucial result on an action-packed Saturday that Sunderland were able to watch ahead of their trip to Hull City tomorrow.

Elsewhere, West Bromwich Albion were seconds away from going top in their Saturday lunchtime kick-off but drew 1-1 at Oxford United. Karlan Grant opened the scoring for Carlos Corberan’s men inside 29 minutes, firing in off the post from distance, but the Baggies were unable to build on that effort and made to battle right until the end.

A resolute defensive unit was finally breached at the Kassam Stadium as a long Oxford throw was put in by substitute Dane Scarlett. West Brom had gone above Sunderland for large parts of the game but, having seen three points turn to one, fell back into fifth, one point short of the Black Cats.

Two other serious promotion contenders went toe-to-toe on Friday evening, with Leeds United putting in an excellent display to beat Sheffield United 2-0. Second-half goals from Pascal Struijk and substitute Mateo Joseph ensured all three points remained at Elland Road, with Daniel Farke’s side fully deserving of the victory which put them level on points with Sunderland but behind on goal difference.

Sheffield United dropped down from second-place with the defeat, their first of the season. But Chris Wilder’s side remain within touching distance of Sunderland and are well in the automatic promotion race.

Watford are a little further down in the table but well in the race for a play-off place at least, albeit they suffered another blow in losing 3-0 at struggling Luton Town. Jordan Clark, Carlton Morris and Jacob Brown were on target for the Hatters at Kenilworth Road, with Tom Cleverley’s side falling further behind after winning just two of their last seven in the league.

Early surprise package Blackburn Rovers continued their excellent start to the season with a 1-0 win at home to Swansea City, with Tyrhys Dolan on target at Ewood Park. Norwich City, meanwhile, shared a point each with Stoke City after Ante Crnac’s effort was cancelled out by Million Manhoef.

And further down in the Championship, Plymouth Argyle were thumped 5-0 at Cardiff City, Preston North End beat Coventry City 1-0, Portsmouth picked up their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory at QPR, Middlesbrough lost 2-0 at home to Bristol City and Millwall drew 1-1 at home to Derby County.

Sunderland can reclaim top spot with victory at Hull tomorrow, which would pull them on to 22 points - one clear of current frontrunners Burnley. But the Black Cats will have to bounce back from consecutive defeats on the road against Plymouth Argyle and Watford.