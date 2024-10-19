Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After an impressive start, Sunderland have plenty of viable candidates for their Player of the Season gong so far

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland supporters have delivered a resounding verdict on who they believe their Player of the Season has been so far.

The Black Cats have enjoyed a stunning start to the campaign under new head coach Regis Le Bris, and currently lead the Championship after nine matches. Unsurprisingly, several of their top performers have caught the eye during their impressive run to the top of the table, but fans are seemingly of the opinion that one talent has stood out more than most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a poll this week, The Echo asked Sunderland supporters who they think their best player has been so far this season, with the available options being Dennis Cirkin, Jobe Bellingham, Chris Rigg, Patrick Roberts, and Romaine Mundle.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

And despite the wide range of responses on offer, one name dominated the results. With 41% of the vote, Cirkin was the clear favourite among fans, earning more than double the backing of teenage sensation Rigg - who registered 19% - in second place. Just behind the academy graduate was Mundle, with 18%, while Bellingham and Roberts rounded out the feedback with 17% and 5% respectively.

Cirkin has already registered over 300 more minutes of Championship football than he did across the entirety of last season. An injury-ravaged campaign limited the full-back to just eight outings, whereas he has played every moment of every league game for the Black Cats this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking earlier in the season, the 22-year-old addressed his return to fitness and form, stating: “Like I said before, we're trying to stay grounded for now, as good as it's going. You know, we've always got the next game and I'm incredibly pleased with how we started, but yeah, we're going to keep going.

“Last year I learned, I learned a lot and I just wanted to come into this season having a clear mind and having a good summer where I just took the time off and, you know, come back in and really, really want to make, yeah, really want to make a good start this season and just enjoy it, to be honest. That's all I can do.

“I think in the previous season when I did start, and I mentioned it earlier as well, the 5-0 against Southampton, I was flying, but I think it's really important that we keep it going through the winter when it's around Christmas time. We've got a lot of games and the night games, but keep level-headed and just keep working. I think that's the most important thing.”