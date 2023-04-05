Under-21s players Ethan Kachosa, Harry Gardiner, Tom Scott, Nathan Newall, Connor Pye, Owen Robinson and goalkeeper Adam Richardson have all joined lower-league clubs on temporary deals to gain more senior game time at first-team level.

Sunderland’s under-21s side have just one league game remaining this season (away at West Brom on Monday April, 17) after beating Nottingham Forest 3-1 last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately we’ve only got 20 games in the league in the season so it’s really hard with the squad to get everyone appropriate game time,” under-21s boss Graeme Murty told the Echo.

Harry Gardiner playing for Sunderland Under-21s. Photo: Chris Fryatt

“We need to make sure we take care of them, and people are looking to take our guys which is really, really good for us.

“We are trying to give them a good grounding but also build a relationship with clubs so they can look at our players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s really gratifying for us that so many of our players are desired by teams so that’s a good sign.

“We need to make sure we retain close links with the players and make sure we give them what they need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He can play on a youth loan,” explained Murty when asked about Gardiner, who has scored five goals in his last six appearances for the young Black Cats.

“We have to make sure that we take care of ourselves, we take care of South Shields.

“Ultimately it’s about individual development in a team setting and we need to make sure we cater to Harry’s individual development.

“We thought getting him a game for us was perfect for him with him not getting many minutes at Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’ll go back there to them I think better for the process of playing this game and be ready to go at the weekend.