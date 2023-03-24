News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Cats make loan decisions on five academy players

Sunderland have allowed two of their under-21s players to join Northern Premier League Premier Division side Guiseley AFC on loan.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 24th Mar 2023, 09:00 GMT- 1 min read

Ethan Kachosa and goalkeeper Adam Richardson have both signed for the seventh-tier club until the end of the season to gain more senior experience.

Kachosa, 20, has been a regular for Sunderland’s under-21s side since joining the club from Leeds United in 2021 and made two first-team appearances in the Papa John’s Trophy last season.

Richardson, 19, has played seven times for the Black Cats’ under-21s side this season and has trained with the first team during points of the campaign.

Ethan Kachosa playing for Sunderland in the Papa John's Trophy.
Forward Harry Gardiner is another player Sunderland have allowed to leave on loan, with 19-year-old joining South Shields for the rest of the Northern Premier League season – where he’ll be managed by former Black Cats striker Kevin Phillips.

“We’re very grateful to Sunderland for allowing him to join us on loan," said Phillips. “I’m sure it will be a great experience for him in men’s football after his progress with the U23s.

“It will be a challenge for Harry, but he brings lots of qualities to our squad and hopefully goals, too. He’s the type of striker who loves to run in behind and is a typical fox in the box with good movement."

It’s also been confirmed defender Connor Pye and midfielder Owen Robinson will remain at Morpeth Town and Lancaster City respectively, after their loan deals were extended until the end of the season.

Sunderland’s under-21s side have two fixtures remaining this season and will host Nottingham Forest at Eppleton CW on Monday, April 3.

