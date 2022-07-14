Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Who is that tall lad at the back', is a question asked as Sunderland's squad gather for photos and to meet fans.

Well, luckily for him, it's a young goalkeeper trying to make his way in the game and who over the last week has taken another valuable step in that journey.

Sunderland's search for cover and competition in their senior goalkeeping ranks is still ongoing and that has given Adam Richardson the chance to join Alex Neil's group in Albufeira.

Adam Richardson is looking to kick on in the U23 group this season

Watching Sunderland's forwards practice their close-range shooting in Monday's open training session made you think that while this particular drill is something of a thankless task ('This one ain't really for you lads,' Neil deadpans to his goalkeeping group), it's an important moment for the 18-year-old.

Richardson's height is striking but so too are the speed of his reflexes. He more than holds his own.

The goalkeeper signed his first professional deal just over two years ago, at a moment when he could have become one of the many to make a Premier League switch.

A regular in the youth international set ups with England, there was no shortage of interest.

Like Dan Neil, Richardson's ties to Sunderland were too strong and he also trusted in a proven pathway.

"There was no doubt for me, none," Richardson says.

"I've grown up around here, been here since I was eight and I've seen that pathway, so many lads that have pushed on to the first team.

"Obviously having Patta [Anthony Patterson] there now just underlines that, and shows me the chances are there.

"I was really young when Pickford broke through, but there's never been a shortage of people for me to look up to!"

Richardson's progress since signing that deal has been strong, featuring in some pre-season and Papa John's matchday squads along the way.

The next step is to try and step up to more regular U23 football this season, and to that end beginning his campaign working with Anthony Patterson and Mark Prudhoe has been ideal.

"It's been such a good experience for me, being around senior players and the senior environment as well," he says.

"It's something for me to learn from, it's my first time really so I've been able to see how different experienced pros go about it within the main team.

"Then being able to spend this time with the goalkeepers as well, learning off them.

"It's a nice balance because I'm taking a lot in but obviously I've been working with Pruds since I was eight, so he knows me and I know him and how he works.

"It's still been a really new experience but I feel like there's been that transition there, as well, and that's helped. There's a lot for me to take into my season with the U23s, which is great.

"First and foremost I've just got to try and get that consistency and game time in the U23s this season, and take it from there."

So, that’s the tall lad at the back. Watch this space.