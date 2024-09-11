The Sunderland co-owner has been re-elected to represent AS Monaco on the French Football League’s board.

Sunderland co-owner Juan Sartori has been re-elected to the French Football League (LFP) board.

France’s professional football league met on Tuesday to renew and formalise their Board of Directors for the LFP with Sartori, 43, elected to the decision-making body of the LFP. As well as acting as AS Monaco’s vice president, the Uruguayan also owns 36 per cent of Sunderland alongside major owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Sartori is married to the daughter of Russian oligarch and billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev, who is also the majority owner of AS Monaco. Satori has been involved at Sunderland since 2018 when he formed one-third of the Madrox group alongside Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven.

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi was also re-elected alongside Sartori (vice-president of Monaco), Jean-Pierre Caillot (Reims), Damien Comolli (Toulouse), Olivier Letang (Lille), Pablo Longoria (Marseille) and Jean-Pierre Rivère (Nice). As well as re-electing representatives from singular clubs, the LFP also elected Vincent Labrune to be its president with 86% of vote.