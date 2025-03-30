Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland beat Millwall 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland defender Chris Mepham has claimed that the final seven matches of the Black Cats’ Championship campaign are “massive” following their 1-0 victorious over Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

Trai Hume’s emphatic volley was enough to separate the two sides at the Stadium of Light, with Regis Le Bris’ men returning to winning ways following an uncharacteristically drab display in their 3-0 defeat to Coventry City just prior to the international break.

Saturday’s victory leaves Sunderland nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places, and while it would appear that a spot in the top two is likely beyond them at this stage, Mepham is of the opinion that a good run of form is vital over the coming weeks to establish positive momentum heading into an anticipated play-off push.

What did Sunderland loanee Chris Mepham say about the Black Cats’ win over Millwall?

When asked about the need for his side to bounce back from their defeat against Coventry in a post-match press conference on Saturday, Mepham responded: “These next seven games are going to be massive. When you're in a team that's playing well and getting good results, you feel like you can play anyone. On the flip side, when you're in a team that isn't getting results and lacking a bit of confidence, which we probably have done the last couple of weeks, it makes anywhere you go seem that bit harder.

“It was important we gave the fans a reaction. We were all well below our level last week and that was as far away from our normal selves as I've seen us. We want to carry the momentum into the play-offs.”

The Wales international was also asked if he and his teammates saw a different side to the usually calm Le Bris in the aftermath of that disappointing defeat at the hands of Coventry, to which he replied: “No matter how angry someone was, you're completely entitled to it in that moment. The fans are paying their money and travelling across the country.

“Everyone was well below our normal levels. It's fine to have a game like that, every team has it, but it's what follows and the important thing is how you respond. The reaction today shows how much we do care and how much pride we take in the way we play.

“There were a lot of aspects that were nowhere near us. Today the energy and feeling you had in the game were totally different. Everyone was up for it - tackles, headers, set-pieces. When you create that feeling in a game it makes the game feel a lot easier.”