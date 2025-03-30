Sunderland returned to action against Millwall at the Stadium of Light in the Championship after the international break on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats came into the afternoon having lost their last fixture 3-0 away to Coventry following a 1-1 draw with Preston at the Stadium of Light but Hume opened the scoring for Sunderland in the first half after a clever set piece was well-worked, which proved to be the only goal of the game.