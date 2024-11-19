Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plymouth Argyle are set to follow Sunderland’s example by allowing themselves to be filmed this season

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle are set to be the subject of a behind the scenes documentary this season.

The Pilgrims are currently managed by Wayne Rooney, and it is understood that filming has begun on a new series that will record the club’s journey under the former England international. At this stage, it is not clear as to when or via which platform the documentary will be broadcast. So far this term, Plymouth have won four and drawn four of their opening 15 matches in the second tier, including a dramatic 3-2 victory over Sunderland in mid-September. At the time of writing, they are 18th in the table, just one point clear of the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Argyle will be the latest in a long line of clubs who have allowed cameras into their inner sphere to record a behind the scenes look at their working process. Sunderland themselves were at the centre of Netflix’s smash hit ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’, which ran for three series, while League One outfit Wrexham have gained international fame following celebrity owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ documentary on the club ‘Welcome To Wrexham’. In the Premier League, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal have also featured in documentaries of their own in recent years.

After a slow start to the campaign, Plymouth picked up their first win of the Championship season against Sunderland back in September. Speaking after that contest, Argyle boss Rooney said: “First half, we gave the ball away a little bit sloppy at times early on and then they take the lead through a penalty.

“I felt then we started getting back into the game, trying to get a little bit more control. I said to them at half-time if we upped the energy, got players in the box and got shots off we would win the game, I really did feel that. They have gone out and did exactly what I asked and we get the reward. I'm pleased for the lads because I think they deserved that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think over the last few weeks we have had some good performances but just haven't got over the line and got the result. I think today we had a good performance, especially second half, and we managed to get over the line and we get the late winner. When they equalise you are thinking 'Not again' but then we keep going. We have put a lot of work in this week. The preparation has been really good for Sunderland.”