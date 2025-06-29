Ex-Sunderland coach Steve Cotterill leaves Forest Green after missing out on promotion to the EFL

Former Sunderland assistant manager and Burnley boss Steve Cotterill has left his role as head coach of Forest Green Rovers after failing to secure promotion back to the EFL.

Cotterill, who worked alongside Howard Wilkinson at the Stadium of Light during the 2002-03 season, had been in charge at Forest Green since January 2024. He inherited a struggling side rooted to the foot of the League Two table and oversaw an initial upturn in form, but couldn’t prevent relegation to the National League.

Last season, the 60-year-old led the Gloucestershire club to third place, only to suffer penalty shootout heartbreak against Southend United in the play-offs. Despite expressing a desire to “build” on the progress made, Forest Green opted to terminate his contract earlier this week. A club statement read: “Steve Cotterill and FGR have parted company following the club's decision to terminate Steve's contract. We wish Steve all the best for the future.”

Cotterill became Forest Green’s third manager of the 2023-24 campaign, following short-lived spells from David Horseman and Troy Deeney. His departure means Forest Green are now seeking a seventh managerial appointment since June 2022. The move comes shortly after the appointment of former Wales international Mark Bowen as director of football.

Who is Steve Cotterill?

Cotterill is a vastly experienced figure in English football, with over two decades of managerial experience across all four divisions. As a player, Cotterill was a prolific striker, scoring 73 goals in 164 senior appearances for clubs including Burton Albion, Wimbledon and AFC Bournemouth.

He moved into management in 1996 with Sligo Rovers before enjoying a hugely successful spell at Cheltenham Town, where he guided the club from non-league to the Football League. Cotterill went on to manage the likes of Stoke City, Burnley, Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Birmingham City, as well as having a short stint as assistant manager at Sunderland during the 2002-03 Premier League season.

At Birmingham, Cotterill initially joined as a first-team coach under Harry Redknapp, helping the side avoid relegation from the Championship. He later took the top job in 2017, but was dismissed after just five months with the team struggling near the drop zone amid off-field instability.

He was later appointed at Shrewsbury Town in 2020 and quickly made an impact with a run of results against promotion contenders. However, his tenure was disrupted after he was hospitalised with severe COVID-19 and pneumonia. Despite spending 33 days in intensive care, Cotterill returned to the touchline and continued to lead the team until stepping down in June 2023.

Most recently, he led Forest Green Rovers through a turbulent period, narrowly missing out on promotion back to the EFL in the 2024-25 campaign before his sacking this summer.