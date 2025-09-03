Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey has delivered his verdict on leaving boyhood club Ajax.

Deadline day Sunderland signing Brian Brobbey has bid an emotional farewell to former club Ajax following confirmation of his transfer to the Stadium of Light.

The Dutch striker joined the Black Cats in a deal worth a total of around £21.6 million in the latter stages of the summer window, and in doing so, brought to an end a near-continuous 15-year association with his boyhood club.

Aside from a brief stint with RB Leipzig in 2021, Brobbey has spent his entire career - both youth and professional - with Ajax, and upon his exit from the Johan Cruyff Arena, he delivered a heartfelt interview during which he expressed his sadness at leaving Amsterdam, as well as his excitement at making the move to the Premier League with Sunderland.

What has Brian Brobbey said about his Ajax exit following Sunderland transfer?

Speaking to Ajax’s official club media, he said: “Yes, I’m going to leave the club. [It is] Difficult. I came here a lot. I came here as a young boy. I grew up here.

“I think a new environment is what’s best for me right now. A better league too. It sure is [a dream to play in the Premier League], and I’m happy I can make that dream come true. The opponents, the stadiums, the fans - those things [make it special].

“It’s difficult to leave. I’ve always been here, I know everyone. I made friends here. I built everything here. It’s difficult, but life goes on. I’ve been through good times, I’ve been through bad times. But overall, I feel proud. Became a champion twice. I’ve been important to the team many times, scored goals. I can be proud of my time at Ajax. Of course, this is my club. I have to miss everyone.”

When asked what he hoped he could bring to England, and what he hoped achieve during his time with Sunderland, he responded: “The old Brian, who gives everything he has. To meet new people and be successful.”

Reflecting further on his time with Ajax, he added: “There were highs and lows. Good and bad moments. But I cherish the good moments. Became champions two times. Those are great things I take with me.”

Brobbey was also asked whether he could ever foresee himself returning to Ajax one day, he replied: “Who knows? I won’t close the door. Ajax is Ajax and it will always be in my heart. We shall see, but I think so. For sure, I learnt many things at Ajax, and I take all of that with me.”

What else has Brian Brobbey said about signing for Sunderland?

Speaking about his move to Sunderland after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract earlier this week, Brobbey said: “It feels great to be a Sunderland player. I spoke with Nordi Mukiele, who I know from my time in RB Leipzig, and he told me about the club, the fans, and how it feels like a family. I first talked with Sunderland over a month ago, and I have seen the stadium and the fans this season, and I can’t wait to be a part of that passion. It’s emotional to say goodbye to Ajax, as I grew up here and I’m going to miss everyone, but the Premier League is the biggest stage in the world, and I’m ready for this next chapter.”