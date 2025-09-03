Robin Roefs praises Brian Brobbey’s £17million Sunderland move and backs striker to shine in the Premier League

Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs believes Brian Brobbey has made the “right choice” after completing his move from Ajax on transfer deadline day.

The 22-year-old Dutch striker has joined the Black Cats on a five-year deal for a fee believed to be in the region of £17million, rising to £21.5million with potential add-ons, as Sunderland strengthened Régis Le Bris’ attacking options following Marc Guiu’s unexpected recall by Chelsea.

Roefs, who became Sunderland’s first-choice goalkeeper immediately after the club’s Premier League promotion, spoke while away on international duty after receiving his first senior Netherlands call-up. “He’s very strong, which is exactly what you need in the Premier League,” Roefs said. “I think he can show his qualities with us. I’m glad he’s here – he’s made a good choice.”

The 21-year-old shot-stopper has impressed since arriving from NEC Nijmegen earlier this summer and underlined his potential by saving a crucial penalty against Brentford last weekend, helping Sunderland secure a 2-1 win and climb to six points from their opening three games. “I think I’ve proven myself when it counted,” Roefs added. “The season start couldn’t be better. It’s an honour to be here, and I’m glad to test myself against these guys and show I belong.”

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman revealed Brobbey was a long-term target and described his arrival as “perfect timing.” He said: “Brian is a player that we have been tracking throughout the summer, and he’s a really interesting player for us to acquire, as he’s a different profile to the other forwards we have in the squad. The timing of this opportunity was perfect, and he matched our ambition to find a forward capable of significantly enhancing the team. We are delighted to have him at Sunderland and look forward to watching him take this next step with us in the Premier League.”

Brobbey, who scored 56 goals and registered 24 assists in 163 matches for Ajax, said he had been following Sunderland closely before agreeing to the move and revealed Nordi Mukiele played a key role in convincing him to join. “It feels great to be a Sunderland player,” he said. “I spoke with Nordi Mukiele, who I know from my time at RB Leipzig, and he told me about the club, the fans, and how it feels like a family.

“I first talked with Sunderland over a month ago, and I have seen the stadium and the fans this season, and I can’t wait to be a part of that passion. It’s emotional to say goodbye to Ajax, as I grew up there and I’m going to miss everyone, but the Premier League is the biggest stage in the world, and I’m ready for this next chapter.”