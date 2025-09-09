Sunderland completed a late double deal for Brian Brobbey and Bertrand Traore

Ajax did “fantastically” well to offload both Brian Brobbey and Bertrand Traore to Sunderland in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, according to the Dutch press.

The Black Cats completed a double deadline day swoop to bolster their attacking options ahead of their bid for Premier League survival. Regis Le Bris’ men secured a permanent deal for Brobbey, understood to be worth around £21.6 million in total, before signing his Ajax teammate, Traore, on a one-year contract for a cut-price fee.

The former arrives on Wearside with a big reputation and plenty of potential, while the latter boasts notable Premier League experience and a measure of international pedigree. But nevertheless, Voetbal International editor-in-chief Freek Jansen, as quoted by Voetbal Zone, has hinted that he believes that the Black Cats may have ultimately succumbed to something of an ill-informed purchase - especially in the case of Traore.

What has Freek Jansen said about Sunderland’s double transfer deal for Brian Brobbey and Bertrand Traore?

Reflecting on a hectic deadline day at the Johan Cruyff Arena, Jansen said: “The last day of the window went fantastically for Ajax, financially speaking. €20m for Brian Brobbey, and then there was Bertrand Traore.

“Last summer went very well for Ajax, financially speaking. Sportingly is a different story, but financially they were able to make progress. And very important, too. Because Alex Kroes said in that interview he gave, his first sentence was barely noticed, that from the next transfer window onward, more focus can be placed on the sporting aspect.

“They were working on Brobbey, which was already a race against the clock. Full throttle, because at 8pm [Dutch time] that evening the market closed in England. But Sunderland was also looking for a number 10 and a winger. And Ajax said that Traore was available. And that happened very quickly. They quickly called Traore and his agent. Sunderland probably checked Transfermarkt and saw that Traore had scored against PSV last year. They thought: gotcha and that was quickly finalised too. So, in one day, €20m plus €5m for Brobbey and €3m for Traore. And the salaries.”

What else has been said about Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey following his exit from Ajax?

Jansen’s comments come off the back of a strong statement from Ajax’s official supporters club, the AFCA Supportersclub, who have insisted that they are glad to see academy graduate Brobbey leave the club for a second time, following a previous brief stint at RB Leipzig.

As quoted by Vandaag Inside, AFCA Supportersclub said: “Despite all the opportunities Brobbey was given, there was no sign of gratitude. The past few weeks have been characterised by a lack of interest. The low point came last Saturday, when he was left out of the squad [to face FC Volendam] because he wasn’t focused. The average supporter shouldn’t approach their employer with this attitude. Especially not if they’re paid a generous monthly salary.

“With this transfer, Ajax are losing someone who has no desire to play for Ajax. We’d rather be rid of these kinds of players than have them. Other people, from fans to employees, are dedicated to the club day and night, while Brian Brobbey has chosen to turn his back on our wonderful club for the second time.

“As far as we’re concerned, there’ll never be a third time: putting the club’s interests above personal interests must always be the norm. Playing for Ajax should be an honour. Don’t you see it that way? Then we’d rather see you leave. You have to earn our shirt. We also hope that Ajax has learned from this situation and will think twice before buying back a youth player who previously left the club on a free transfer. Because truly, no one is bigger than the club.”

