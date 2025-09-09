Sunderland boss Régis Le Bris hails Chris Rigg as a “warrior” and praises his rare intensity after the teenager signed a new contract until 2030.

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has hailed Chris Rigg as a “warrior” and says the teenager sets the standard for his teammates after the midfielder signed a new long-term deal at the Stadium of Light.

The highly rated 18-year-old, who made his Premier League debut against West Ham, has committed his future to Wearside until 2030 after agreeing fresh terms with the club amid speculation linking the youngster with top-level domestic and European clubs.

An Academy of Light graduate, Rigg has already made 74 senior appearances and played a pivotal role in Sunderland’s 2024-25 promotion-winning campaign, featuring 45 times in the Championship, including the play-off final at Wembley.

He was also crowned Championship Apprentice of the Year, adding the honour to his North East Sports Writers’ Young Player of the Year award and his Goal of the Month award from September 2024. Asked about Sunderland’s plan for Rigg after the new deal, Le Bris said: "Still the same!”

Le Bris continued: “He's really young, but at the same time experienced after one full season in the Championship last season. Obviously, he has to step up like the club, like his teammates, and face this new challenge. He has many good qualities, a really strong mindset, and a really strong character.

"He's a good example. He sets the tone for everyone from this perspective. After that, he's part of the squad, and he'll have his opportunities. I think the main point with him is the way he trains every day. He's a warrior. You can't play against him just in a comfortable position. It's impossible. I think it represents the way we want to train and our ambition. With this level and intensity, I think it's rare."

Rigg became the youngest outfield debutant and goalscorer in Sunderland’s history and is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in English football. With his new contract secured, Le Bris insists the midfielder will continue to play an integral role as the Black Cats aim to establish themselves in the Premier League.

Kristjaan Speakman and Chris Rigg react to new Sunderland contract

The midfielder said: “It feels great to sign this new contract. There was only ever one ambition I had, and that was to agree a long-term deal here. It’s been an incredible journey since I made my debut at 15, and I love playing here and being here every day, so I’m absolutely buzzing. The past couple of years have flown by – it only feels like yesterday that I made my Championship debut, and a couple of weeks ago I made my Premier League debut. It feels unreal, and I couldn’t have asked for more. I’m so thankful to everyone who has helped me, and I’m so proud to be part of this team and this club.”

Kristjaan Speakman added: “We are delighted that Chris has committed his future to Sunderland. He was an integral part of our success last season, and we are delighted with the progress he has made from the academy to our senior group. His accomplishments to date are impressive for a young player, but Chris, like the club, is looking forward, and we believe he’s a really important part of our future. This is another fantastic moment for our academy and our staff, who have developed, progressed, and now retained a top talent, which is key to our strategy and culture.”

