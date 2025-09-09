Sunderland defender drops strong comeback hint after long-term injury absence

Aji Alese | Frank Reid

Sunderland defender Aji Alese looks to be closing in on a return to action

Sunderland defender Aji Alese has hinted that he is nearing a return to action by posting a photo of himself participating in first team training.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined since January after suffering a broken leg during an FA Cup third round clash against Stoke City at the Stadium of Light. Having initially closed in on a return from that notable setback, Alese then underwent shoulder surgery over the summer, and has been working his way back to full fitness ever since.

At the beginning of last season, the ex-West Ham talent started the Championship campaign at heart of defence in Regis Le Bris’ starting XI, and caught the eye prior to sustaining an ankle complaint in late August.

But despite his horrendous run of misfortune, Le Bris praised Alese for his commitment and application in his efforts to reintegrate himself into Sunderland’s first team plans. Speaking in early May, when it still looked as if the defender may play some part in the Black Cats’ play-off campaign, the head coach said: "He's worked really hard to be back. It's really a surprise for me, because after the injury it was clear for me that it should have been a long period to recover properly. But he was really positive, worked well and it's really good for us to have Aji with us."

Of course, Alese would ultimately miss out on a role in Sunderland’s final push for promotion, but with the Premier League now in full swing, he has shared a series of photos to his Instagram account, including a couple in which he is seen to be out on the grass and fully taking part in first team training.

What other Sunderland injury news is there?

Elsewhere, Sunderland also look to be on the cusp of another couple of injury boosts, with defensive stalwart Luke O’Nien stepping up his recovery from a shoulder problem, and winger Romaine Mundle sharing a return hint of his own in recent days.

For his part, O’Nien has been out of action since he dislocated his shoulder during the early stages of May’s Championship play-off final at Wembley, but did put pen to paper on a fresh contract extension over the summer. The 30-year-old is now set to stay on Wearside until 2027.

As for Mundle, the attacker has been pictured back in the gym as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury sustained during the club’s pre-season training camp in Portugal back in July.

The 22-year-old underwent surgery to resolve a recurring issue that disrupted his preparations for Sunderland’s return to the Premier League. The Black Cats confirmed earlier in the summer that the operation was aimed at fixing the problem fully and preventing further setbacks. However, Mundle has now shared a photo on his social media showing him back in the gym doing light training.

