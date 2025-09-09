Nuno Espírito Santo has become the first Premier League boss to leave his role this month

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Forest will be under new management when Sunderland visit the City Ground later this month.

The club confirmed on Monday night that head coach Nuno Espírito Santo has been sacked during the international break following a breakdown in his relationship with the owner, Evangelos Marinakis. Santo’s future had been in doubt for a number of weeks, after he confirmed in an explosive press conference that he no longer enjoyed as close a relationship with Marinakis as he had done previously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Nottingham Forest’s unexpected and outstanding seventh-placed finish last season, he has now left the club.

A statement from Nottingham Forest said: “Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espírito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as Head Coach.

“The Club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the Club.

“As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to multiple reports, Ange Postecoglou is the clear frontrunner to take over at the City Ground. Postecoglou is believed to have turn down numerous clubs since his sacking by Spurs in the aftermath of their Europa League win to wait for an opportunity to return to the Premier League.

Transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano says that Postecoglou is one of three candidates under consideration for the role. Nottingham Forest sit tenth in the early Premier League table, having taken four points from their opening three games.

Sunderland travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday, September 27th (5.30pm KO) following their upcoming fixtures against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

Régis Le Bris gets big boost ahead of Sunderland’s Premier League return

Régis Le Bris has been handed a potential boost ahead of Sunderland's return to Premier League action against Crystal Palace after Luke O'Nien was pictured in training this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O'Nien has been sidelined since suffering a dislocated shoulder in the opening minutes of Sunderland's play-off final win over Sheffield United, with the club initially stating ahead of pre season that he was expected back after the upcoming international break. O'Nien appears to be on track for that after training with his team mates not currently on international duty this week. Competition for defensive places is now fierce after Sunderland's aggressive summer recruitment drive, but O'Nien will offer welcome versatility across the back four. O'Nien has been joined in training by Aji Alese, who is also closing in on a return after missing pre-season due to injury.

Lutsharel Geertruida and Brian Brobbey have also both been in training following their deadline-day arrivals from RB Leipzig and Ajax respectively. The pair could make their Sunderland debuts at Selhurst Park, though having not featured in any competitive fixtures so far this season their match sharpness will need to be managed by Le Bris.

Your next Sunderland read: The early Crystal Palace and Sunderland team news