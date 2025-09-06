Nine doubts, four out, six potential debuts: The early Crystal Palace and Sunderland team news

Sunderland return to Premier League action after the international break at Crystal Palace

Sunderland are back in action next weekend looking to build on their dramatic stoppage-time win over Brentford at the Stadium of Light.

They’ll face a tough test of their Premier League credentials when they face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Both Oliver Glasner and Régis Le Bris have a number of early injury and selection concerns, here we run you through them all...

Burnley picked up a groin injury against Burnley last month and was ruled out for around three weeks. That means he has a chance of making this game, but it will be tight. Every chance Sunderland take a cautious approach with Nordi Mukiele impressing in his opening appearances.

1. Dan Ballard - major doubt

Burnley picked up a groin injury against Burnley last month and was ruled out for around three weeks. That means he has a chance of making this game, but it will be tight. Every chance Sunderland take a cautious approach with Nordi Mukiele impressing in his opening appearances.

Brobbey is expected to be in the squad having had time to settle on Wearside following his deadline-day move. Hasn't yet played this season, so might not to be introduced gradually.

2. Brian Brobbey - could debut

Brobbey is expected to be in the squad having had time to settle on Wearside following his deadline-day move. Hasn't yet played this season, so might not to be introduced gradually.

Mundle suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury in training during pre-season. Is expected to be out until sometime around the middle of next month.

3. Romaine Mundle - out

Mundle suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury in training during pre-season. Is expected to be out until sometime around the middle of next month.

Traore should be available to make the squad though he is currently on international duty and so time to train with his new team mates ahead of the game will be minimal. Might be introduced gradually as a result.

4. Bertrand Traore - could debut

Traore should be available to make the squad though he is currently on international duty and so time to train with his new team mates ahead of the game will be minimal. Might be introduced gradually as a result.

