Sunderland are back in action next weekend looking to build on their dramatic stoppage-time win over Brentford at the Stadium of Light.
They’ll face a tough test of their Premier League credentials when they face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Both Oliver Glasner and Régis Le Bris have a number of early injury and selection concerns, here we run you through them all...
1. Dan Ballard - major doubt
Burnley picked up a groin injury against Burnley last month and was ruled out for around three weeks. That means he has a chance of making this game, but it will be tight. Every chance Sunderland take a cautious approach with Nordi Mukiele impressing in his opening appearances. | Chris Fryatt
2. Brian Brobbey - could debut
Brobbey is expected to be in the squad having had time to settle on Wearside following his deadline-day move. Hasn't yet played this season, so might not to be introduced gradually. | Getty Photo: MAURICE VAN STEEN
3. Romaine Mundle - out
Mundle suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury in training during pre-season. Is expected to be out until sometime around the middle of next month. | Pic by Chris Fryatt
4. Bertrand Traore - could debut
Traore should be available to make the squad though he is currently on international duty and so time to train with his new team mates ahead of the game will be minimal. Might be introduced gradually as a result. | Getty Images