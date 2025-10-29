Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey is still yet to start a game for the Black Cats

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has done the right thing by being patient with Brian Brobbey’s integration into the first team picture at the Stadium of Light, according to Premier League injury expert Ben Dinnery.

The Dutchman is still yet to start a match for the Black Cats having completed a deadline day switch from Ajax this summer, but has featured regularly from the bench, and made a huge impact against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, providing a physically imposing assist for Chemsdine Talbi’s winning goal.

Addressing Brobbey’s relative lack of action in a recent press conference, Le Bris insisted that he is satisfied with the 23-year-old’s progress, and is “confident” that he can kick on over the coming weeks. He said: “The main point is whether he is in a better place day after day - he's getting better.

“He connected with the squad late, and it's not the the best situation because we built something during the pre-season, and when you you join the team later it's not so easy to connect with the squad. But he's a good guy.

“We feel during the training sessions that his level is is getting better. He played a different style of football with Ajax, so they were dominant. The level of the league was probably a bit different as well, or the style of play. So he's learning and he's really positive. I'm confident and I trust him. He can help the team. After that, it's a question of momentum. I think our strikers are doing well."

And in an exclusive interview with The Echo, courtesy of Escapist Magazine, Dinnery has argued that Le Bris has done the right thing by easing Brobbey into his plans.

What has been said about Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey?

When asked if patience was the best policy with Brobbey, Dinnery responded: “Absolutely. I mean, if you look at the data in terms of new players coming into the Premier League and predominantly players from outside of the UK - so, you know, players coming in from Europe, South America, so on and so forth - then you will see a higher risk of injury incidents around those players.

“But it's not just the physical demands of what the Premier League brings, and we know that the intensity is unparalleled. The data will show that, in terms of sprint distances and a number of sprints with less or no recovery time... that's typical. But we’re also talking about a young guy - and he did have a spell out, I think it was at RB Leipzig, but spent most of his time in Holland. So he's coming into a completely new environment. And there may be issues around language barriers, being away from your family, different food, climate.

“And all of these things come together and they can potentially create, almost, that perfect storm. So, you know, the need to be able to allow the player to transition and progress with removing that pressure and just allowing them to feel their way in and sort of gradually gain that foothold and that little bit of confidence... everybody's gonna hopefully benefit from that.”