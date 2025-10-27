Chemsdine Talbi scored a winning goal for Sunderland against Chelsea on Saturday

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland winger Chemsdine Talbi may ultimately be a “victim of his own success” over the coming weeks, according to The Echo’s chief writer Phil Smith.

The Moroccan international came off the bench to score a stoppage time winner in a memorable 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, echoing the key role he played in the build-up to his side’s late strike against Wolves at the Stadium of Light seven days prior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while the starlet continues to impress on Wearside, but could his knack for impacting contests from the bench, plus the fact that he is starting to look notably more effective out on the left flank, mean that he is forced to settle for a spot amongst Regis Le Bris’ substitutes for the time being?

What has been said about Sunderland winger Chemsdine Talbi?

Speaking on the latest episode of The Roar podcast, brought to you by The Echo, chief writer Phil Smith said: “Talbi is really unfortunate not to be in the starting XI, right? Because he's doing everything right. But also... Enzo [Le Fée] putting in a huge shift on the left, tracking back. Honestly, I feel like it's a thing you can only really appreciate if you're in the ground because the highlights just don't reflect it - Reece James, other than set-plays, did nothing on Saturday, and that's because every time he got the ball, Enzo was on him. The amount of running he got through was unbelievable.

“So he runs himself into the ground and then you bring Talbi on. And there's a little bit of space on the break and it's a scenario that suits Talbi. So I think there's a couple of positions where, yes, you could look at it and say, [Brian] Brobbey maybe deserves a start, Talbi definitely deserves a start. But also, actually we're in a pretty good place that you feel like you've got options to come off the bench and change the game.

“And this is something that Le Bris is really deliberately trying to get across. He talks about finishers all the time - he's trying to change the psychology, not just in the dressing room, but to us as well. To say, ‘It's not a snub’. You know, it's always going to feel like a snub when you're not in the starting XI, that's just life. But I thought Saturday summed that up a little bit - in most areas of the pitch, we do have a settled team, and it's not the worst thing in the world if Talbi’s coming on for 20, 25 minutes against tired legs. So he [Le Bris] managed it perfectly on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's almost played himself into a corner by being so good off the left, because it's easy to look at it and say, ‘Well, he's done really well the last couple of games off the bench, let's play him off the right’. But then from a Le Bris perspective, if he looks at it and says, ‘Well, he's not playing as well off the right, so I'm potentially not getting the best out of him from the start. And then I've lost probably my most impactful substitute’. It just doesn't make sense, does it?

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“I think he's almost been a victim of his own success because he's probably pushed himself down the pecking order in terms of a start. The flip side of it is that he's had a massive few weeks in, showing that he has a really big future at the club, and Le Bris was asked a little bit about January last week, and he was kind of saying, ‘It's a little bit early because I'm still finding out about these players’.

“And Talbi’s a great example where a couple of weeks ago we might have been saying, maybe in the wide areas you need to recruit. Possibly you still do. But I think it just sums up that, at this stage of the season, things can change very quickly. And maybe he's not a star at the moment, but you're looking at Talbi and going, ‘He's going a long way’. He could be a massive player for this club. But at the moment, is it the worst thing in the world if you get what you get from Enzo for 70 minutes and then Talbi comes on in a scenario that really suits him? I don't think it's a bad thing at all.”