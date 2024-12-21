Régis Le Bris issues transfer message to prolific Sunderland youngster amid ongoing Liverpool interest

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 21st Dec 2024, 06:00 BST

Sunderland boss Régis Le Bris hopes Trey Ogunsuyi will opt to stay on Wearside amid interest from Premier League clubs

Régis Le Bris believes Trey Ogunsuyi is in the best place for his development as Liverpool eye a possible move for the Sunderland striker.

Ogunsuyi has been named on the bench by Le Bris on a number of occasions this season as he continues to impress in the club's academy. The 17-year-old has 15 goals across all competitions this season, predominantly playing in the U21 group. A Belgian youth international, his form has caught the eye of some of the country's biggest clubs.

But Le Bris believes the success of players such as Chris Rigg and Tommy Watson demonstrate why his future would be best served by staying at the club for the foreseeable.

"Yes, I think so [in the right place]," Le Bris said.

"He's very young and probably Riggy, Tommy and Jobe are the best examples to follow in our club. When you move to another club with a very strong squad you have to find the right environment to develop yourself.

"I don't know [what will happen]. Social media and so on can talk a lot but at the end if we create the right environment and the player, his family and agents are rational, we are in a good place to create the right pathway for him."

Ogunsuyi is currently contracted to the club until the summer of 2026, so the club are in a strong position to resist any interest that materialises.

While Le Bris isn't sure when the youngster may make his senior debut, he confirmed that the striker is regularly training with the first-team group and so could be in line for a chance in the coming weeks and months.

"I don't know exactly, it's a question of opportunities," Le Bris said.

"He's been in training sessions so now we know each other and he knows the group. Sometimes you have to wait, sometimes it could happen after two or three games. He's close to the group."

Related topics:Liverpool FCRegis Le Bris

