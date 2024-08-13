Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer headlines from the Stadium of Light as Sunderland continue to push for further reinforcements.

Regis Le Bris made a winning start to life as Sunderland boss by guiding his team to a well deserved 2-0 victory against Cardiff City.

Goals from Luke O’Nien and last season’s talisman Jack Clarke proved decisive for the Black Cats and now leaves them fifth in the Championship table at the end of matchday one. The Frenchman is hoping to continue this strong start to the season tonight in an all-Championship affair away to Preston North End in the first round of the League Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland recorded a 2-0 victory in their last meeting against Preston on New Year's Day and will be hopeful of securing their name in the hat for the second round draw. In the meantime, with less than three weeks to go until the end of the transfer window, we take a look at today’s main transfer headlines from the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland make ambitious move for Olympic silver medalist

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris is aiming to secure the services of French youngster Enzo Bardeli, according to reports from Football Fan Cast.

Bardeli is a 23-year-old central midfielder, who progressed through the highly-esteemed Lille academy. He failed to make a senior appearance at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy but has gone to flourish since joining USL Dunkerque, helping them to promotion to the second-tier in just his second season before becoming a key focal point in the team that survived in the top-flight.

Last season, he played all 38 games and registered three goals and five assists in the league. The Frenchman is viewed as someone with immense potential and his form last season was enough to earn him a place in Thierry Henry’s star-studded young France squad for the 2024 Olympics. Les Bleus ended up taking a silver medal after a heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the final.

Europa League winners Atalanta are among the clubs providing competition for his signature, however, so it won't be easy.