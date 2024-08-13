Sunderland's summer transfer net spend compared to Championship rivals - gallery

In many respects, it has been a frustrating summer transfer window for Sunderland so far. Despite having brought in four new faces, and in spite of the fact that they are yet to bid farewell to any of their most prized assets, the Black Cats and their fanbase have still found themselves longing for a little bit more.

While midfielder Alan Browne already looks to be a smart addition to the engine room, and while Ian Poveda could prove to be an exciting acquisition out on the flank, the main issue facing Regis Le Bris at the time of writing remains the lack of an experienced centre forward.

Of course, Sunderland have been linked with plenty, but with no sign of an immediate arrival on the horizon, the Black Cats could be in for a nervy conclusion to the window. Certainly, the general consensus is that the board will have to spend to lure their man, whoever he may be, to the Stadium of Light - and to that end, a new striker may end up being the first player that Sunderland pay a fee for this summer.

At the present moment in time, the Black Cats have not spent a penny in the market, nor have they received any transfer fees either. But how does their net spend of £0 compare to that of their Championship rivals? We’ve taken a look at every side’s expenditure and income from the past few weeks, and ranked the entire division from least to most profitable below. All figures are provided by Transfermarkt.

