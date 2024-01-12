Sunderland boss outlines club stance on loan exits in the January transfer window

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland's recent injury setbacks have put a temporary halt on any loan exits in the January transfer window.

Head coach Michael Beale has confirmed that some of the young players in the squad not currently getting regular game time could be allowed to leave on a short-term basis later in the month, but only if and once he has landed reinforcements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jewison Bennette is one of the players who could depart on loan given his lack of senior game time this season, while Luis Hemir is another yet to feature since Beale's arrival. Beale's options in forward areas have been hit in recent weeks, however, with Patrick Roberts sidelined until early February and Bradley Dack unlikely to return until later that month.

In defence, injuries to Niall Huggins and Dennis Cirkin have brought Jenson Seelt and Nectar Triantis far closer to the starting XI. As a result, Beale doesn't expect any outgoings in the short term.

"There's been one or two conversations but I'm not willing to give any names here," he said.

"I think as the month goes on, depending on who comes in, it may open the door for one or two to go out. We've got one or two that haven't played as much as they'd like or have had injuries that might need some game time just to get some oxygen between now and the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ultimately the players, albeit they love training, they want to play games. We'll assess as the month goes on, depending on who comes in, until someone comes in we want to hold on to the ones we've got. The period that I've been in, we've lost Niall Huggins in the very first game. Dennis hasn't played and is not going to play until the back end of the season, and we've lost Bradley and Pat. We've lost four players who I think would have an impact on the team."