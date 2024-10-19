Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland defender Niall Huggins signed a new contract over the international break while Jenson Seelt stepped up his recovery

Régis Le Bris remains hopeful that Jenson Seelt could be fit to resume full training in January and play a part in the second half of the campaign.

Seelt has been absent since suffering a major knee injury in March but has resumed some individual work outside at the Academy of Light in recent times. Le Bris says the signs are good but warned that the final stages of rehab are always the most unpredictable and added that the youngster would need time to build his match sharpness with the U21s.

“Jenson is difficult [to know] because it was a big injury,” Le Bris said.

“We have different stages and we need to check at different stages. He could be ready for January. He'll train with the team and after we'll see. He'll need time with the U21s and we'll see his progression.”

Le Bris also admitted that there were no guarantees that Niall Huggins would be back this season as he recovers from an even more serious knee injury sustained last December. Huggins signed a one-year contract extension over the international break, which Sunderland said was a sign of their confidence in his recovery.

There remains some hope that the Wales international could yet play a part this season but Sunderland will be cautious to ensure a full recovery and to allow him the best possible chance of being a key player in the 2025/26 campaign.

“It's so important to feel the confidence of the club,” Le Bris said.

“He's a talented player who did very well last season but had a big injury. We are still confident he'll be back with us. I don't know if it will be possible at the end of this season, maybe, we'll see, but next season and this is a sign of our confidence. We don't know for sure [when he'll be back] because it's a big injury and it's not easy to assess, especially the later stages of rehab.”