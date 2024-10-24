Ex-Sunderland star Jermain Defoe reveals Jordan Henderson and promotion verdict

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest Sunderland AFC news from the Stadium of Light.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland and England striker Jermain Defoe has welcomed the transfer reports linking Jordan Henderson with a stunning return to Wearside.

Henderson, who currently plays for Ajax, had been tipped for a Sunderland return last week in the national press and while it would seem an ambitious move for the Black Cats, it has been welcomed by former striker Defoe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defoe has also been discussing Sunderland’s promotion hopes and the chances of securing it under new head coach Regis Le Bris. Defoe spoke exclusively to Gambling.com ahead of the Black Cats’ game away at Hull City this weekend in the Championship.

Defoe on Sunderland’s promotion hopes:

"I think they have to (get promoted). They came really close in the play-offs against Luton, with the first game at the Stadium Of Light and the second game away at Luton. I do feel like this season has started how they need to start.

“The club is a sleeping giant and it's a massive football club with an amazing fan base. It's a Premier League club. So I think if they can just continue their form, then you never know what can happen. But I do believe that a club like Sunderland should be in the Premier League.

“Like many others, you know, you talk about Sunderland, Leeds and all these other big clubs that should be in the Premier League. But there’s a long way to go. Everyone knows the Championship is a difficult league, two games a week, it's a grind. You have to be consistent and keep all your key players fit. I mean, if it (promotion) does happen it would be amazing for the football club. I'll be happy for sure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defoe on Jordan Henderson Sunderland links

"If any club brings in someone like Jordan Henderson, someone with that sort of ability, and what he brings on and off the pitch. He's a leader. You look at what he's won, his experience. He'd only help the club and the players around him, all the younger players would learn so much.

“Some people even said that Henderson should have gone to the Euros because with his experience, and what he's like as a person, he's a leader, he drives people. He drives those sorts of standards every day, and I think sometimes you need that. If it happens, and Sunderland gets back into the Premier League and Henderson goes back, then it would be an amazing story for everyone involved.”