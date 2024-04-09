Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mike Dodds says he understands calls to focus purely on players with a long-term future at Sunderland but insists any playing time over the last five games of the Championship has to be earned.

Sunderland realistically have little to play for in the last five games of the campaign, with many fans feeling that it makes sense to focus on the future as a result. Dodds sprung a surprise ahead of the 0-0 draw with Bristol City by leaving Abdoullah Ba out of the squad entirely, with Mason Burstow and Bradley Dack included despite at this stage not being under contract for next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some supporters have also been keen to see some academy players brought into the fold ahead of the summer.

“I completely see that narrative,” Dodds said.

“But our long term vision is to get to the Premier League. If we decide the next four weeks is going to be an experiment then you start to erode away some of the foundations you've put in place for almost two seasons.

“I understand that narrative and I'm on board but at the same time I do feel this is a long term project in terms of getting back to where we want to be and when you start deviating and moving away from the training ground culture and the things you want everyday here.... I won't say we won't experiment but it has to be carefully thought out. I'm not saying this or that player won't get an opportunity but they have to be earned. This is Sunderland Football Club.”

Dodds added that the games ahead would be crucial for next season, a key part of his selection approach as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to get to the Premier League, that’s the ambition,” he said. I want to be part of a team who wants to get to the Premier League and compete in the best division in the world, and if we think - whether that be staff or anyone else, that we’re good enough to not turn up for five games and then expect to mount a challenge next year... we’re incredibly naive.